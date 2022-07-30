Three teenagers killed and one seriously injured after Alfa Romeo crashes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three teenagers have been killed and another seriously injured in a car crash in North Yorkshire.

The four males were driving in a grey Alfa Romeo from Bedale towards High Burton when they crashed on Masham Road at around 11pm on Friday.

Three passengers, a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men, died as a result of their injuries following the fatal collision, with no other cars believed to have been involved.

The male driver sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the vehicle in the area prior to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage or other info that could help the investigation.”

Anyone with information connected to the crash can email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for the major collision investigation team, quoting reference number 1222013414.