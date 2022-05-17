Alfie Boe and Sarah Brightman announce God Save The Queen duet for Jubilee

British classical singers Alfie Boe and Sarah Brightman are set to release a version of the national anthem, God Save The Queen, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Tenor Boe, 48, and soprano Brightman, 61, have collaborated to create the single with The NHS Voices of Care Choir and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Speaking about the announcement on The One Show, Boe said: “We were approached by record companies to do it together, to launch the single of God Save our Gracious Queen, our national anthem, to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”

The new single will be released on May 27 (BBC/PA)

Boe previously performed at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace in 2012.

Brightman revealed that the proceeds from the single will be donated to the British Red Cross, of which the Queen is a patron.

She said: “It’s for, what I’m told is, one of the Queen’s favourite charities, which is the British Red Cross, which helps people in crisis all over the world. They’re an amazing charity.”

She added: “It’s been such a pleasure to do and we’ve had fun putting it all together with wonderful producers and everybody on the record.”

The record will be a double-A-side, with the new duet sung by Boe and Brightman on the A-side and the original recording of God Save The Queen from the Queen’s coronation on the B-side.

The recording of the BBC’s broadcast of the coronation service from Westminster Abbey on June 2 1953 was taken by means of a direct line to Abbey Road Studios in London.

The song was first released on LP in 1953 and later reissued on CD in 1997.

Speaking to presenters Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas, Brightman praised the Queen ahead of the Jubilee celebrations, saying: “What’s so lovely is it’s for an amazing woman who has reigned for so long and done such an amazing job and worked so hard.

“She’s there for us when things are not good and we feel secure with her. In a way she’s the backbone of this country.

“And I feel very, very proud, and I know Alfie does, to be British because of her.”

The NHS Voices of Care Choir consists of health service employees and was originally put together by music producer James Hawkins to perform with singer Michael Ball and Captain Sir Tom Moore on their version of You’ll Never Walk Alone, which topped the charts in 2020.

The single will be released on May 27 and will be available to download worldwide on iTunes, Amazon Music and across select digital streaming platforms. The CD single will be available at select UK Asda stores and other retailers.