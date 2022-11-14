Tributes paid following the death of noted historian Eamon Phoenix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Political leaders have paid tribute to noted historian Eamon Phoenix, who has died at the age of 69.

He was an academic at Stranmillis University College, a long-term contributor to the Irish News newspaper and a familiar face on broadcast stations.

He died peacefully at home in Belfast after a short illness, surrounded by his family, and is survived by wife Alice, daughter Mary-Alice, son-in-law Stuart and granddaughter Nicole.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said she was deeply saddened to hear of Dr Phoenix’s death.

“Eamon was a gifted communicator who has been publishing and contributing to many valuable and important pieces of historical writing, reflection and analysis for almost four decades,” she said.

“His passion and enthusiasm for Irish history and politics brought it to life raising public awareness and interest across society for today’s generation.

“His distinctive contribution to building the peace on this island was clear to all, and particularly through his regular columns in local newspapers and appearances on radio and television, and his important involvement with the decade of centenaries.

“His valuable writings and insights into our past leave a powerful legacy for future generations.

“My thoughts are with Eamon’s family, friends and colleagues in academia and in the Irish News at this sad and difficult time.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was incredibly saddened by the news.

“Eamon takes to the grave an insight into the history of these islands that few will ever rival,” he said.

“Our deepest sympathies to his wife, daughter and wider family.”