Search launched for woman, 28, reported missing on New Year’s Eve

Alice Byrne was last seen at Portobello beach, according to friends and family.

Katharine Hay
Monday 03 January 2022 13:42
Alice Byrne, 28, has been reported missing from Edinburgh (Byrne family/PA)
Alice Byrne, 28, has been reported missing from Edinburgh (Byrne family/PA)

Concern is growing for a woman who has been reported missing from Edinburgh for about three days.

Alice Byrne, 28, was last seen at 2am on New Year’s Day in Bath Street.

Ms Byrne’s twin brother told the PA news agency that his sister was planning on going to a beach party at Portobello, but has not been seen since.

A missing person poster released by friends and family said Ms Byrne is 5ft 6in and was wearing a long black t-shirt, black jeans and an orange/mustard-coloured hoodie the day she went missing.

It included the numbers 07510 062 206 and 07864 797 730 to call if anyone has information about her whereabouts.

Recommended

Police confirmed they are making inquiries to trace 28-year-old woman who was reported missing to them on January 2.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 0647 of January 2.”

A friend of Ms Byrne’s, Emily Haquin, shared the missing person poster on Facebook with a message reading: “My lovely friend Alice has been missing since 2am on New Years Day.

“If anyone has any information about her whereabouts before/since, please get in touch with one of the numbers below or the police asap.

“Alice, if you’re reading this, please let someone know where you are.

“We love you so much and just want to know you’re safe.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in