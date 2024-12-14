No further action in case of man arrested over Alison Hammond blackmail claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Prosecutors will take no further action after a man was arrested on suspicion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond.

Reports emerged in March last year that Hammond, who co-presents ITV’s This Morning and The Great British Bake Off, had been blackmailed for large sums of money.

It was alleged that a man had threatened to spread lies about her if she did not cooperate with demands.

A 36-year-old-man from Warwickshire was arrested by West Midlands Police on suspicion of blackmail last year and later released.

In a statement on Saturday, the force said: “We carried out a thorough investigation and submitted files to the Crown Prosecution Service for assessment.

“CPS has concluded that there will be no further action. We have passed on this information to all parties involved.”

Birmingham-born Hammond, who rose to fame on Big Brother in 2002, co-hosts ITV daytime show This Morning with Dermot O’Leary and took over from comedian Matt Lucas in 2023 to co-present Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off alongside comedian Noel Fielding.

The TV personality has also been in reality shows I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef, and appeared alongside actor Richard E Grant to host the 2023 Baftas.

Hammond is also set to host Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend, which sees her spend 48 hours with various celebrities in a new BBC interview show, next year.

Hammond’s representatives and the CPS have been contacted for comment.