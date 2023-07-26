What the papers say – July 26
A wide scope of stories made up the front pages in the UK on Wednesday.
Coverage of the wildfires in Europe features among a range of stories leading the nation’s papers.
Metro led with the wildfires in Rhodes, highlighting the ring of fire that runs from Algeria to France.
The Daily Mirror features an image of the wildfires in Rhodes and reports on crisis talks that have caused a delay to closing train ticket offices.
Under a picture of the wildfires sweeping Europe, the i leads with Rishi Sunak axing a major recycling plan.
Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Express focus on former NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose, who resigned from her role overnight.
The UN has called for a phone ban in all schools in order to “protect the wellbeing of children”, according to The Guardian.
The Daily Mail takes aim at the Bar Council after they criticised Rishi Sunak for praising the paper’s expose on corrupt immigration solicitors.
The Financial Times concentrates on the PM’s plan to overhaul energy efficiency targets for landlords.
And the Daily Star says a painting pig has made almost £1 million from “her portraits and abstract masterpieces”.