Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alison Thewliss picks Stuart McDonald as deputy in SNP leadership bid

The race to become the SNP’s leader in Westminster was sparked when Ian Blackford announced his intention to stand down last week.

Craig Paton
Monday 05 December 2022 10:17
A vote for the leadership roles will take place in Westminster on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A vote for the leadership roles will take place in Westminster on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Archive)

SNP Westminster leadership contender Alison Thewliss has nominated Stuart McDonald to be deputy.

The contest, set to take place on Tuesday, was triggered by Ian Blackford’s announcement that he would step down last week.

His deputy, Kirsten Oswald, also said she would step away from her role at the party’s AGM.

The MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East threw his hat in the ring on Monday morning, announcing he would stand to be second in command, after a nomination from Ms Thewliss.

Recommended

In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, Mr McDonald said: “The party is at such an important point in its history.

“Our mission is to actively build and make the case for a progressive alternative to Tory austerity and Brexit – Scotland’s independence in Europe.

“As deputy leader of the group, I’ll work with Alison to build a strong, focused Westminster team that works in collaboration with colleagues from across the party.

“We’ve got a big job ahead. Let’s get it done.”

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn also announced his plans to stand for the leadership over the weekend, but has not officially announced who his pick for deputy would be.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in