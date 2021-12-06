Scottish Secretary was not at Downing Street party
The Prime Minister has come in for criticism over reports of a gathering in Downing Street last December.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said he was not invited to a Christmas party in Downing Street at the centre of controversy.
A reported gathering on December 18 last year, as the country was struggling to stave of the second wave of coronavirus, has drawn criticism despite assurances from Downing Street that no rules were broken.
Speaking at the Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday, Mr Jack said he was not invited to the event.
“I’m very confident that I wasn’t at any Christmas parties at Number 10,” he said under questioning from SNP MP and committee chairman Pete Wishart.
“I wasn’t there, I can assure you that I wasn’t there.”
The Scottish Secretary went on to say he was “confident” in his response because he “wasn’t asked to any”.
Mr Jack also gave assurances that any events run by the Scotland Office during coronavirus were “entirely within the rules” in place at the time.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.