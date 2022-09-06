Alister Jack ‘honoured’ as he is reappointed Scotland Secretary
Alister Jack has been reappointed Secretary of State for Scotland in prime minister Liz Truss’s new cabinet, it has been confirmed.
Alister Jack said he was “honoured” to be reappointed as Secretary of State for Scotland in Liz Truss’s cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday evening.
Mr Jack was previously a backer of Boris Johnson and remained in post while many of his colleagues resigned over the Chris Pincher scandal.
He remained neutral throughout the Tory leadership election, but later added he regretted Mr Johnson had been forced out of office.
The MP for Dumfries and Galloway said he would focus on “growing the economy”, adding: “Liz Truss has been clear she will deliver for people across the UK.
“I look forward to being part of her new cabinet as we tackle the challenges facing our country, not least the rising cost of living and ensuring the long term security of our energy supply.
“We are committed to supporting families and business in Scotland and to strengthening Scotland’s place as part of a vibrant and successful United Kingdom.”
Mr Jack joins colleagues such as Kwasi Kwarteng who has been appointed as Chancellor and Robert Buckland who is Mr Jack’s counterpart in the Wales Office.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.