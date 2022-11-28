Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Role of civil service in Scotland being re-examined after IndyRef case – Jack

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack told MPs that discussions were ongoing with senior civil servants in the UK and Scottish Governments.

Neil Pooran
Monday 28 November 2022 17:28
Alister Jack was speaking to the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster (Victoria Jones/PA)
Alister Jack was speaking to the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

The role of the civil service in Scotland is being re-examined following the Supreme Court’s ruling last week, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and senior civil servants are discussing the issue with John-Paul Marks, the Scottish Government’s permanent secretary, the minister said.

SNP ministers are currently producing a series of papers to build the case for Scottish independence, known as the independence prospectus.

The Tories are strongly opposed to this and say it is a waste of money and civil servants’ time.

Last week, the UK’s highest court ruled that Holyrood does not have the power to legislate for a second independence referendum without Westminster’s consent.

Recommended

Speaking at Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee, Mr Jack said the UK Government had spent £71,800 defending the case.

He said the court’s decision had confirmed the Government’s “long-standing view” that the constitution was reserved to Westminster.

Asked about the civil service, he said the top civil servants in each Government stayed in close contact about the parameters they operated under.

He said: “Those people: the Cabinet Office, the civil service led by the cabinet secretary, are working again on what this judgment means for the future role of the civil service in Scotland.”

Mr Jack also reiterated the UK Government’s opposition to treating the next general election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence, something Nicola Sturgeon is planning to do.

He said: “You can’t have a mandate for something that we now know you legally do not have any power over.”

He clashed with SNP members of the committee, who pushed him on what the route to Scottish independence would be.

Recommended

Mr Jack said: “We believe that the majority of Scots do not want to have a referendum.

“Instead, they want us to focus on rebuilding the economy after Covid, on delivering on the structural funding we’re doing, on helping them with the cost of living, on tackling inflation.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in