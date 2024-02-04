Clowns take over London church to celebrate Joseph Grimaldi

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People sporting red noses and spotty garments have lined church pews as the Annual Grimaldi Clown Service returned.

Now in its 78th year, the event sees people pay their respects to Joseph Grimaldi, who popularised the role of clowns in British pantomimes, as well as their slapstick humour and striking make-up.

The day was as popular as ever, with many attending All Saints in Hackney, London, with painted faces and bright bow ties.

The event has taken place on the first Sunday of February since the tradition began and is free, in the hope that many will continue to appreciate the quirks of being a clown.

Despite being an annual tradition, the service is full of variety.

It has a focus on celebrating joy and laughter, with a mix of hymns and circus songs, and a few humorous antics thrown in for good measure.

Some of the standout clowns in attendance included a man and young girl who wore matching orange hats, glasses, red noses and thick drawn-on eyebrows.

Another group wore multi-coloured clothing, ranging from jackets to gigantic bows to dresses, with one holding a guitar and singing.

If there was a competition for the world’s smallest hat, one woman at the service may have taken home the prize as she sported a tiny pointy black one on her head.