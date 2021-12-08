Frontline healthcare worker ‘incandescent’ with anger at No 10 ‘Christmas Party’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the PM to ‘come clean and apologise’.

Benjamin Cooper
Wednesday 08 December 2021 01:10
An NHS England staffer has said she is “incandescent” with anger at a video of Boris Johnson’s senior aides joking about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after an alleged lockdown rules-breaking festive gathering (Lynne Cameron/PA)
An NHS England staffer has said she is “incandescent” with anger at a video of Boris Johnson’s senior aides joking about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after an alleged lockdown rules-breaking festive gathering (Lynne Cameron/PA)
(PA Wire)

An NHS England staffer has said she is “incandescent” with anger at a video of Boris Johnson’s senior aides joking about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after an alleged rule-breaking festive gathering.

The Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020.

A frontline healthcare worker told the PA news agency she was working with Covid-19 patients that month, when her mother was admitted to her hospital following a fall.

Due to health protocols the staffer was unable to visit her mother, who caught Covid in the hospital and later died from bacterial pneumonia.

“To say I’m angry… I’m incandescent. It’s the disrespect, it’s the one rule for us and another rule for them, that’s what’s the worst,” the staffer said.

Recommended

“I see Allegra Stratton laughing up there and I feel sick, I feel disrespected, (like) I’ve been taken for a mug.

“I can’t put enough words together right now as to how appalling that behaviour is. It should have consequences.”

Downing Street again insisted on Tuesday there was no Christmas party and coronavirus rules had been followed at all times.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, however, has called on Mr Johnson to “come clean and apologise”, adding that for aides “to lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful”.

The healthcare worker repeated the call for clarity, saying: “If it’s proven to be a cover-up, there have to be some actual consequences – people will have to be sacked.

Recommended

“I don’t think ministers and MPs should be able to go on TV and say ‘there was no party’ then later say ‘it was within the rules’ when London had tier three restrictions – and there be no consequences.

“You have to hold the country’s trust if you’re in a position of authority.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in