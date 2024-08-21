Doug Beattie rules out another tilt at UUP leadership

Support truly

Resigning Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has ruled out standing again for the vacant leadership.

In a statement, Mr Beattie addressed speculation that he might put his name forward as a candidate amid an acrimonious dispute with party officers that prompted his resignation on Monday.

He said it would “not be credible or right” for him to seek re-election.

Mr Beattie cited “irreconcilable differences” with party officers as he announced his shock departure on Monday morning.

The Upper Bann Assembly member and decorated Army veteran was elected as UUP leader in 2021.

It would simply not be credible, or right, for me to put my name forward to be re-elected as the party leader. I must accept that while a large number would like me to stay as leader there is an equal number that may not Doug Beattie

From the liberal wing of unionism, the Military Cross recipient took on the role pledging a progressive agenda and a move towards the middle ground.

Mr Beattie’s moderate brand of unionism, and his liberal stance on a variety of social issues, created tensions with UUP supporters with a more traditionalist outlook.

However, it also engendered affection among those who believe the party’s revival lies in the centre ground successfully staked out by the cross-community Alliance Party in recent elections.

Those loyal to Mr Beattie have been angered by the circumstances of his departure and there had been growing speculation efforts would be made to convince him to face down his internal critics and run again for the leadership.

Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt would be seen as one of the favourites to succeed Mr Beattie if he decides to run (PA). ( PA Wire )

On Wednesday he made clear he would not be standing again.

“Resigning as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was one of the hardest decisions I have made. However, for the good of the party I had no choice but to step down,” he said.

“Throughout my time as the leader I have always been honest and open. I have not always got things right, but I have accepted responsibility for my failings and I expect others to do similar.

“It would simply not be credible, or right, for me to put my name forward to be re-elected as the party leader. I must accept that while a large number would like me to stay as leader there is an equal number that may not.

“Going forward, I hope that the new leader can continue to modernise the party. They must promote a moderate, inclusive and positive pro-union message, and ensure the Ulster Unionist Party is seen as a forward-thinking and progressive party.

“Such a new leader will be guaranteed my full support and loyalty.”

Mr Beattie’s resignation came after what was a relatively positive general election result for the UUP, with the party securing a Westminster seat for the first time since 2017.

However, it appears that a bitter internal row over the process to select the Stormont Assembly replacement for the party’s new MP Robin Swann ultimately led to Mr Beattie’s resignation.

Nominations are open for the leadership role.

The closing date for those seeking to stand for election will be 4.30pm on August 30, before an extraordinary general meeting on September 14 to ratify or elect the new party leader.

With such a high turnover of leaders in recent times – four in the last seven years – many of the party’s most high-profile representatives have already had a tilt at the job.

It remains to be seen whether the likes of Mike Nesbitt, Robin Swann, Tom Elliott or Steve Aiken fancy another stint in the top post.

Mr Nesbitt would be seen as a potential favourite if he decided to put his name forward.

Other names in the mix could be current deputy leader and Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler or East Antrim Assembly member John Stewart.