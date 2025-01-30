UK’s largest gathering of historic railway vehicles planned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s largest gathering of historic railway vehicles will take place in the summer to mark the 200th anniversary of the world’s first passenger train service.

Train manufacturer Alstom announced its factory in Derby will open to the public for the first time in more than half a century to host the Greatest Gathering event between August 1 and 3.

More than 50 rolling stock exhibits from the past, present and future of the railways will be on display, featuring a combination of those powered by steam, diesel and electricity.

The historic locomotives include:

– LNER Class A4 Sir Nigel Gresley, built in 1937.

– Southern Railway Merchant Navy Class British India Line, built in 1945.

– Class 37 Cassiopeia, built in 1963.

Up to 30,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event, which will form part of the wider Railway 200 festivities.

The industry is embarking on a year-long celebration named Railway 200 to mark the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway in north-east England on September 27 1825, which is credited as being the birth of the modern railway.

This event is about bringing people together to reflect on what we've achieved collectively and to inspire the next generation to push the boundaries of what's possible in sustainable transport Gian Luca Erbacci, Alstom

Alstom’s Europe region president Gian Luca Erbacci said: “The Greatest Gathering, presented by Alstom for Railway 200, is a unique opportunity to celebrate not only the incredible progress of the past two centuries but also the bright future of rail.

“This event is about bringing people together to reflect on what we’ve achieved collectively and to inspire the next generation to push the boundaries of what’s possible in sustainable transport.”

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday at alstom.com/greatest-gathering, with all profits split between five charities.

Meanwhile, operator Avanti West Coast announced it will make another attempt at the fastest train journey between London and Glasgow.

The record of three hours, 52 minutes and 40 seconds was set by a British Rail prototype Advanced Passenger Train in December 1984, which was allowed to travel in excess of today’s mainline speed limit of 125mph.

A first attempt by Avanti West Coast to break the record in June 2021 failed by 21 seconds.

The operator will make another bid in the spring, with a Pendolino train renumbered 390200 for Railway 200.