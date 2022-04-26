Alzheimer’s could be prevented by gender-based personalised medicine, study says

Alzheimer’s disease starts in the brain 20 to 30 years before the first signs of memory loss

<p>Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia affect more than 920,000 people in the UK</p>

A new study has found Alzheimer’s - which disproportionately affects women - could be prevented by gender-based personalised medicine.

The lead author of the study, Dr Richard Isaacson, of Florida Atlantic University, says that women account for two-in-three patients - with incidence twice as high even after accounting for longer lifespans.

"Population-attributable risk models suggest that managing risk factors can prevent up to one-third of dementia cases, highlighting the immense potential that lies in addressing modifiable risk factors,” Dr Isaacson says.

