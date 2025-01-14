Amazon announces biggest ever order of electric heavy goods vehicles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Online giant Amazon is expanding zero-exhaust emission deliveries in the UK, with its biggest ever order of electric heavy goods vehicles.

The company also announced the launch of on-foot customer deliveries for the first time, with trolleys that can be restocked while on-the-go.

The developments will help take traditional diesel vans and trucks off the roads, said Amazon, adding it was part of its climate pledge commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2040.

Nicola Fyfe of Amazon Logistics said: “Decarbonising our transport network is key in helping us achieve our goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions across our operations by 2040 and today’s announcement is an exciting and major step forward for us in this mission.

“The combination of our – and the UK’s – biggest ever order of electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), the UK’s electric rail network now being used to transport customer packages, and the launch of restocking on the move on-foot deliveries, all alongside our partners’ fleet of electric vans and e-cargo bikes, will help us move more customer orders across our fulfilment network with zero exhaust emissions.

“This is a win for our customers, the environment and our business.”

New electric Mercedes-Benz Truck eActros trucks and Volvo FM Battery Electric trucks are joining Amazon’s transportation network over the next 18 months.

The new eHGVs are expected to transport more than 300 million packages a year in the UK with no exhaust emissions once fully operational.

The company said it will also install additional fast-charging infrastructure across some UK sites.

Amazon said more than 20 million products sold on its site are expected to travel on the UK’s electric rail network this year, with plans to expand across further rail routes before the end of the year.

The new on-foot deliveries are being developed in partnership with the London Boroughs of Hackney, Westminster and Islington.

Future of roads minister Lilian Greenwood said: “Business has a crucial role to play in decarbonising our roads, and that’s why it’s fantastic to see Amazon place the UK’s biggest ever order of electric trucks, supported in part by the Government’s £200 million Zero Emission HGV And Infrastructure Demonstrator project.

“This comes on top of our £2.3 billion to help industry and consumers switch to electric vehicles, supporting jobs, attracting investment and making Britain a clean energy superpower.”