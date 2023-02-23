Ukraine confident of UK support regardless of who is in No 10 – ambassador

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukraine is confident of retaining UK support in the war effort against Russia regardless of who is in Downing Street, the country’s ambassador has indicated.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko praised the “bipartisan” support across British politics for his country, as it prepares to mark one year since the Russian invasion.

Mr Prystaiko, who met Sir Keir Starmer and other Labour figures this week, told the PA news agency that Ukrainians understood that governments change and prime ministers can come and go.

Boris Johnson retains the affections of many in Ukraine for his wholehearted support for Ukraine since the outbreak of war, with his exit from office last year prompting some concerns that British backing could soften.

But in his visit to London earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Rishi Sunak and heaped praise on the British response since last February.

In an interview, Mr Prystaiko praised on the united front shown by British politicians.

It comes with Labour currently polling far ahead of the Conservatives. A Labour victory at the next general election, in around 18 months time, would see Sir Keir leading the country’s response on Ukraine.

“We are quite happy by this bipartisan, multi-partisan support we have here.”

Discussing his meeting with Labour, he said: “Even they told me that it is quite unusual for the internal politics when the parties are united around anything,” Mr Prystaiko said.

“That doesn’t mean we don’t have to explain our position, the position might be different in some things. But the core of the understanding is here.”

Referencing Mr Johnson, he said: “People do appreciate what he was doing, but at the same time people in the same intensity appreciate what has been done by the whole UK and they understand that now all decisions are taken in No 10 and there is a new Prime Minister there.

“So they do understand, they are not naive, and they will appreciate whoever comes, the Conservatives, the Labour.

“We might also change our system, that is the beauty of democracy, we’re OK with that.”

Mr Prystaiko also praised the Government’s welcome for Ukrainians fleeing the war, one year on.

Around 160,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK as of February 13 under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme – where people are sponsored by a UK household for six months – and the Ukraine Family Scheme, for those with family already settled in the UK.

But concerns have emerged that some Ukrainian refugees in the UK are facing homelessness or destitution.

Mr Prystaiko said he was “happy” with the scheme.

“Your colleagues, Ukrainian journalists, are formulating this question differently. How come that a nation which has not much in common with us is supporting at such a level – why?

“And you know most of the nations around the globe are supporting us through taxpayers’ money … Here it is different, people opening up their houses. The Ukrainians are asking – why? What is that? How can we repay?”

In the same interview, the Ukrainian ambassador looked ahead to beyond the war and the place of his country in the world.

“What we are telling Russians – let us write the new chapter here. Let’s draw the line, we will live our lives, you will live whatever you want to do.

“We don’t want to isolate ourselves, North Korean style – which very unfortunately Russia is moving towards – we would like to be open and do the same as many nations.”