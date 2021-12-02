Teenager charged in connection with 16-year-old girl’s death

Amber Gibson’s body was found in Hamilton on Sunday morning.

Lucinda Cameron
Thursday 02 December 2021 12:28
Police said a teenager has been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
Police said a teenager has been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a park.

Amber Gibson left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton South Lanarkshire at around 9.15pm last Friday and was reported missing later that night when she did not return.

Her body was discovered in the town’s Cadzow Glen park at around 10.10am on Sunday.

Police said that a 19-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday has now been charged in connection with Amber’s death.

Recommended

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in