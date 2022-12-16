Ambulance service warns of scammers pretending to be striking paramedics

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An ambulance service has urged people to be aware of scammers trying to con people out of their money by posing as striking ambulance staff.

In a statement posted to social media, the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said the fraudsters are pretending to be ambulance service staff asking people for donations to cover wages lost due to strike action.

“We have been made aware that there are some people in Manchester posing as ambulance service staff and knocking on people’s doors asking for donations to pay wages whilst on strike,” the statement said.

“Please note, these people are not North West Ambulance Service staff, so please don’t donate.

“If you find their behaviour concerning, please report it to the police via 101.”

Thousands of ambulance workers are set to strike next week in a bitter dispute over pay, with the action co-ordinated by the GMB, Unison and Unite unions.

NWAS paramedic and GMB member Paul Turner said the behaviour of the scammers was “absolutely outrageous”.

He told Sky News: “GMB is not taking part in any fundraising of this kind.

“Betraying people’s trust in this way is absolutely outrageous. What is wrong with people?”