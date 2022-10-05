Dog attack victim named by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman who was killed in a dog attack has been named by police.

Ann Dunn, 65, died at the scene of the incident, which happened at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday.

Five American bulldogs were handed over and humanely destroyed following the incident, Merseyside Police said.

A force spokesman said a 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control has since been released on conditional bail.

Police were called to the house in St Brigid’s Crescent by the North West Ambulance Service at 4.25pm.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

The investigation is continuing, the force spokesman said.