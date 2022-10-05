Dog attack victim named by police
Ann Dunn, 65, died at the scene of the incident in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday.
Ann Dunn, 65, died at the scene of the incident, which happened at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday.
Five American bulldogs were handed over and humanely destroyed following the incident, Merseyside Police said.
A force spokesman said a 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control has since been released on conditional bail.
Police were called to the house in St Brigid’s Crescent by the North West Ambulance Service at 4.25pm.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death.
The investigation is continuing, the force spokesman said.
