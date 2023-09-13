Jump to content

Man arrested after 11-year-old injured in attack by American bully XL dog

Two other men were also injured in the incident on Saturday.

Callum Parke
Wednesday 13 September 2023 11:58
The incident occurred in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Saturday (PA)
A man has been arrested after a dog attack which left an 11-year-old girl with serious injuries.

Ana Paun suffered shoulder and arm injuries in the attack by an American bully XL and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed puppy in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Saturday.

Two other men were also injured in the attack after the dog broke free from its collar twice.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: “A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

“He has been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.”

The force confirmed the dog remains in secure kennels.

The incident prompted Home Secretary Suella Braverman to seek “urgent advice” on whether the breed should be banned.

