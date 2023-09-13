Man arrested after 11-year-old injured in attack by American bully XL dog

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested after a dog attack which left an 11-year-old girl with serious injuries.

Ana Paun suffered shoulder and arm injuries in the attack by an American bully XL and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed puppy in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Saturday.

Two other men were also injured in the attack after the dog broke free from its collar twice.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: “A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

The dog grabbed my hand and he started moving me about. Someone grabbed him off my hand, and after he let go of my arm he went on my shoulder and he bit my shoulder as well. I was feeling really panicked and I was scared Ana Paun

“He has been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.”

The force confirmed the dog remains in secure kennels.

Ana, who required around eight stitches following the incident, told BBC News: “The dog was staring at me and I got scared, so I started to run. And then I never ran that far, I ran like five seconds.

“So the dog grabbed my hand and he started moving me about.

“Someone grabbed him off my hand, and after he let go of my arm he went on my shoulder and he bit my shoulder as well.

“I was feeling really panicked and I was scared, terrified, I had a lot of emotions.”

Speaking to the PA news agency from her home on Wednesday, Ana said she was already scared of dogs before the attack but this had made her fears worse.

Ana’s mother Monica Paun, 34, said she had stayed at home while Ana had gone to the corner shop nearby.

She said: “I heard shouting and I went round there straight away. Thankfully people helped her, it could have been so much worse if it wasn’t for them.”

She said the community and their neighbours have been supportive since the attack and Ana has been taking antibiotics for her injury.

The incident prompted Home Secretary Suella Braverman to seek “urgent advice” on whether the American bully XL breed should be banned, labelling the attack “appalling”.

But there is concern that the move may not be feasible due to the American bully XL not being recognised as a breed by the Kennel Club, which could mean any ban may inadvertently outlaw other kinds of dogs.

Downing Street said the Government was clear that “action does need to be taken here”, including making sure that existing powers are being used while a decision is made on whether to ban the breed.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We want to convene the police, experts and other stakeholders to define the breed for the purposes of the Dangerous Dogs Act whilst, at the same time, making clear that owners who let their dogs terrorise people or other animals are breaking the law.

“That’s why the Home Secretary is working with the Justice Secretary to that end.”

Ms Paun said she was supportive of a ban on the breed after the attack on her daughter, adding that they should at least always be on a leash and wear a muzzle in public.