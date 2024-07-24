Tributes paid to ‘amazing’ woman killed by American bulldog in Coventry

Support truly

The family of a woman killed by her pet dog in Coventry say they are “broken” after her death.

Kelly Reilly was attacked at an address in Wexford Road at about 12.15pm on Monday.

The American bulldog that carried out the attack on the 33-year-old has been humanely destroyed, West Midlands Police confirmed on Wednesday.

Ms Reilly’s family said she had the “biggest heart” as they released a tribute to her through the police.

Kelly was a very family-orientated young lady and would do anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold. She will forever be in our hearts and will continue to live on in all our lives Family statement

They said: “Kelly was the most beautiful, kind-hearted young lady anybody could meet. She is going to be truly missed by everyone that she knew from family to friends.

“She was the most amazing mum, daughter, sister, auntie, fiance, niece, cousin and friend to many.

“The family are so broken and are finding it difficult to come to terms that they are never going to see her beautiful face again.

“Kelly would light up any room she walked into. She had the biggest heart and cared for everyone around her.

“Kelly’s passing has hit her family, friends and wider community very bad.

“Kelly was a very family-orientated young lady and would do anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold. She will forever be in our hearts and will continue to live on in all our lives.”

West Midlands Police said Ms Reilly’s death has been reported to the coroner.