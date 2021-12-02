BBC journalist Amol Rajan apologises for critical comments about royals

The former editor of the Independent newspaper recently fronted a documentary exploring the relationship between William and Harry and the media.

Alex Green
Thursday 02 December 2021 11:05
BBC journalist Amol Rajan has apologised for critical comments he made about the royal family a decade ago (Jeff Overs/PA)
BBC journalist Amol Rajan has apologised for critical comments he made about the royal family a decade ago (Jeff Overs/PA)
(PA Media)

The journalist who fronted a BBC documentary examining the relationship between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex and the media has apologised for critical comments he made about the royal family a decade ago.

Amol Rajan 38, described the Duke of Edinburgh as a “racist buffoon” and the Prince of Wales as “scientifically illiterate” in a 2012 article about the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for the Independent newspaper, which he used to edit.

The piece described the event as “little more than the industrialisation of mediocrity” and was also critical of William and Harry

In a statement posted on Twitter, Rajan, who is the BBC’s media editor and a presenter of Radio 4’s Today programme, apologised for his words.

Recommended

He said: “In reference to very reasonable questions about some foolish commentary from a former life, I want to say I deeply regret it.

“I wrote things that were rude and immature and I look back on them now with real embarrassment, and ask myself what I was thinking, frankly.

“I would like to say sorry for any offence they caused then or now.

“I’m completely committed to impartiality and hope our recent programmes can be judged on their merits.”

The BBC declined to comment further.

It comes after BBC Two’s The Princes And The Press, which was presented by Rajan, was criticised by the royal households for giving credibility to “overblown and unfounded claims”, and prompted the broadcast of a special Christmas carol service led by the Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey to be moved from the BBC to ITV.

The two-part documentary included suggestions that negative stories about the Duchess of Sussex were leaked by courtiers and there was a competitiveness between households.

Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace took the rare step of issuing a joint statement to the broadcaster which was included at the end of the BBC Two documentary.

Recommended

The statement from the palaces said: “A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy.

“However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in