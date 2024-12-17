British student stabbed to death near canal in Amsterdam, inquest told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A travel-loving British student was stabbed to death on a trip to Amsterdam before he was dragged and left at the bottom of steps leading to a basement flat, an inquest has heard.

Danny Castledine, 22, sustained 44 wounds near the Singel canal in the early hours of June 1 2022 after stopping in the city with a friend on the way to a music festival in Belgium.

Assistant coroner Nathanael Hartley recorded a conclusion of unlawful killing at Nottingham Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

He told the short inquest, which was attended by Mr Castledine’s parents and sister, from Mansfield in Nottinghamshire: “I find the medical cause of death to be multiple stab wounds.

“I find that the most appropriate conclusion in this case is one of unlawful killing.”

A Belgian national, referred to as Nongo B, was jailed for 14 years after he was found guilty of manslaughter during trial in a Dutch court in January, the court heard.

Detective constable Gina Farrell of Nottinghamshire Police told the hearing: “I was told Danny travelled to Amsterdam with his friend. They became separated some time after 1am in the morning.

“Danny walked around the city centre thereafter and he appeared to have met the person we call the defendant between 1.40am and 2.12am.

“Danny walked with the defendant into where there appears to be a clash between Danny and the defendant.

“It is believed this is where he carried out the attack before he dragged him down the stairs to the basement flat.

“One of the hypotheses that came up is that the defendant attempted to rob Danny, but there was no evidence to substantiate that.”

The court was told that Mr Castledine’s body was discovered by a pedestrian at the bottom of the steps at around 3.30am.

Mr Hartley told the inquest that Mr Castledine was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering “defensive injuries” and “severe blood loss” with a stab wound to his neck.

The post-mortem examination also said the other stab wounds “may have contributed to death through blood loss”, the coroner told the court.

Ms Farrell told the hearing a man was found in the south of Amsterdam who was “disorientated” and “covered in blood”, and was arrested and taken to a police station.

She added that police tested the blood on the man’s clothing, which matched Mr Castledine’s blood.

Ms Farrell also told the hearing that a retrial of the defendant may take place sometime in the future.

The coroner ended the hearing by telling Mr Castledine’s family: “I want to offer my sincerest condolences, not just to yourselves but to everyone who knew Danny.

“He was clearly someone who made friends easily and had an impact on people’s lives.”

Mr Castledine’s sister Chloe told the inquest: “He was just happy-go-lucky wanting to enjoy his life. It’s a shame his life ended in the way it did in a foreign country because he loved to travel.

“All he wanted to do was go out and have a good time. Everyone loved him, no one had a bad word to say about him. He trusted everyone and assumed everyone was out for a good time like he was.”

Mr Castledine’s mother previously said in a statement released by police: “When Danny was alive, it frustrated me that he was so laidback but now I just think, I’m so glad he lived that life because he loved every minute of it.

“It was almost like he knew he had to pack everything into 22 years.”