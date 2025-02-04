UK safari park welcomes rare tiger to support breeding programme
The five-year-old female Amur tiger has been introduced to Knowsley Safari in Merseyside as part of a conservation programme.
A rare female tiger has been introduced to a UK safari park as part of a conservation programme.
The five-year-old Amur tiger called Yuki, who weighs 129kg, was brought to Knowsley Safari in Merseyside to join a breeding programme to help preserve the endangered species.
She has joined six-year-old male tiger Makari, who came to the safari park in 2023.
Yuki, whose name translates to both “happiness” and “snow” in Japanese, was part of the biggest family group of Amur tigers in the UK at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire.
She has been transferred to Knowsley Safari as part of a European Breeding Programme designed to preserve the species, which remains under threat because of poaching, declining prey populations and deforestation.
Only 450 Amur tigers are thought to remain in the wild.
Yuki has been described as “incredibly intelligent” and had a great relationship with her previous keepers.
Visitors can see Yuki in her new 10,000 square metre Russian-inspired home, which she shares with Makari.
Pete Johnson, head of carnivores at Knowsley Safari, said: “We are delighted to welcome Yuki to Knowsley, she’s settling in wonderfully well.
“Our priority is protecting the future of rare species, such as the Amur tiger, and Yuki’s arrival marks the start of a vital aspect of the European Breeding Programme.”
Knowsley Safari also works with the Wildcats Conservation Alliance to support the Amur tiger species.