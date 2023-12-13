Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies age 61

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andre Braugher, who starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street, has died at the age of 61, his publicist confirmed.

The two-time Emmy winning actor starred as Captain Raymond Holt in US comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine alongside Andy Samberg, playing New York police officers in Brooklyn’s fictional 99th Precinct.

Braugher died on Monday after a brief illness, his publicist Jennifer Allen told the PA news agency.

Braugher received an Emmy Award in 1998 for outstanding lead actor in a drama series following his role as Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life On The Street – which ran from 1993 until 1999.

The actor met his wife Ami Brabson during his time on the US drama, and they later had three children.

Braugher later won an Emmy Award in 2006 for outstanding performance by a lead actor in a mini-series for his starring role in Thief, where he played professional burglar Nick Atwater.

During his established career, Braugher was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards – four of which were for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine which first aired in 2013 and ended after eight seasons in 2021.

His break-out role was in the 1990 film Glory directed by Ed Zwick, alongside Hollywood stars Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington.

Braugher most recently starred in She Said, the biographical drama which sees Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the investigative journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein story.

He played Dean Baquet, the New York Times executive editor who oversaw the two reporters.