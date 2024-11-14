Bank of England chief to say UK must ‘rebuild relations’ following Brexit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The governor of the Bank of England will say the UK must “welcome opportunities to rebuild relations” following Brexit, as he backs the Chancellor’s plans to boost business investment and growth.

Andrew Bailey will talk about the importance of economic growth at the annual Mansion House speech in the City of London.

He is expected to say that the UK has experienced weaker productivity growth since the 2008 financial crisis.

The picture is now clouded by the impact of geopolitical shocks and the broader fragmentation of the world economy Andrew Bailey, Bank of England governor

“We need to encourage business investment in the UK,” Mr Bailey will tell City bosses and Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

“So, Chancellor, I welcome the plans you have set out in the Budget, and the focus you have placed on public capital investment.”

Ms Reeves’ autumn Budget statement set out £40 billion worth of tax increases to raise cash to pour into schools, the NHS, transport and housing.

Turning to the impact of foreign trade and investment on productivity, Mr Bailey is expected to say that he takes “no position on Brexit per se”.

“But I do have to point out the consequences,” he will state.

“The changing trading relationship with the EU has weighed on the level of potential supply.

“The impact on trade seems to be more in goods than services, that is not particularly surprising to my mind.

“But it underlines why we must be alert to and welcome opportunities to rebuild relations while respecting the decision of the British people.”

“The picture is now clouded by the impact of geopolitical shocks and the broader fragmentation of the world economy,” the Bank chief will add.

The remarks come a week after Donald Trump won the US presidential election, with many economists questioning the potential impact of proposals to hike tariffs on all US imports.

Such a move could put pressure on UK goods prices, contributing to rising inflation, experts have suggested.

It also raises questions about the UK’s current trade ties with the EU.

Elsewhere in his speech, Mr Bailey will say it is problematic that official data on unemployment has been incomplete in recent months due to responses to the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) jobs survey.

“It is a substantial problem – and not just for monetary policy – when we don’t know how many people are participating in the economy,” he will say.

“I do struggle to explain when my fellow governors ask me why the British are particularly bad at this.

“The Bank, alongside other users, including the Treasury, continue to engage with the ONS on efforts to tackle these problems and improve the quality of UK labour market data.”