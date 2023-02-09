Result of health and safety report into Flintoff’s Top Gear crash ‘imminent’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The BBC will decide whether Top Gear will resume filming after the “imminent” conclusion of an investigation into presenter Andrew Flintoff’s crash.

Former professional cricketer Flintoff, 45, was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while shooting for the hit motoring show.

The incident happened while he was at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13.

The BBC is expected to receive the results of an internal investigation into the accident, carried out by BBC Studios’ health and safety team supported by external independent experts, imminently, although it will not be published publicly.

The broadcaster will then make a decision about the future of Top Gear, the PA news agency understands.

While many now know Flintoff for his TV work, he is best remembered for his time as a tubthumping all-rounder, most notably during the Ashes victory in 2005.

He went on to lead his country, finishing with 79 Test caps and 148 limited-overs internationals.

Flintoff has carved out a successful television career since the end of his playing days and began hosting Top Gear in 2019, which he presents alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.