Porridge adverts to stay on TV, health minister says

Porridge adverts will not disappear from daytime TV screens, a health minister has promised.

Andrew Gwynne was speaking as he told the Commons that consumers are “bombarded” with marketing for unhealthy foods.

Conservative shadow health minister and children’s doctor Dr Caroline Johnson said she had seen a patient aged 12 who weighed more than 120kg (18.9 stone) and a child aged nine who was over 95kg (15 stone).

But she warned of a “wrong-headed” approach in the Advertising (Less Healthy Food Definitions and Exemptions) Regulations 2024, which seek to ban adverts for less healthy food and drink on TV between 5.30am and 9pm, starting in October.

Breakfast cereals and porridges is one of 13 categories of “less healthy” food in the legislation, but Mr Gwynne said the ban would only cover products if they are defined as “less healthy” in the 2004-05 Nutrition Profiling Model.

The minister said: “Just to reassure (Dr Johnson) that porridge oats will not be banned.

“The majority of porridge, muesli, granola products will not be affected by the restrictions but some less healthy versions with added sugar, chocolate and syrup could be affected.”

Mr Gwynne added: “Our genetics have not changed in the last 50 years, our willpower has not changed in the last 50 years, what has changed is the food environment.

“What has changed is that we are bombarded with marketing for unhealthy foods.”

Other categories in the regulations include sweetened yoghurt and fromage frais, cakes and cupcakes, and pizza.

Their plans to restrict the advertising of junk food before 9pm paint a very broad brush placing muesli, porridge and rice cakes under the ban, but the NHS website says porridge is a healthy breakfast Dr Caroline Johnson

Dr Johnson had earlier said: “This debate has focused on the issues of nanny state versus freedom to choose.”

She referred to past adverts for Milky Way and Cadbury’s Fudge: “Does advertising work? Of course it does.

“And I’m sure those in the House of a similar age to me, if I say to them ‘the red car and the blue car had a race’ will know what sweet that was advertising.

“If I asked them which sweet will give them ‘just enough to give the kids a treat’, I’m sure again – the minister’s nodding, I’m sure that many will know, and the deputy speaker’s nodding – will know exactly which sweets we’re discussing.

“But is the problem the adverts or is it what they’re advertising? And is what they are advertising the same as what they were advertising 20 or 30 years ago, or is it something different that they’re advertising now?

“The Government’s approach at the moment on advertising seems to be a little wrong-headed. Their plans to restrict the advertising of junk food before 9pm paint a very broad brush placing muesli, porridge and rice cakes under the ban, but the NHS website says porridge is a healthy breakfast.

“So does the minister disagree with the NHS?”