Over a million illicit vapes seized by trading standards in crackdown

More than a million illicit vapes were seized in England by trading standards in 2023-24, a 59% increase on the previous year.

The products failed to meet basic UK safety standards, with most containing excessive nicotine levels, a National Trading Standards (NTS) report said.

New data released on Tuesday shows 1.19 million illicit vapes were confiscated in Operation Joseph, a Government-funded project to tackle enforcement and compliance around the sale of vaping prducts.

The crackdown also shed light on the sales of illegal vapes to children under 18, with almost a quarter (24%) of the 775 test purchases conducted in-person by trading standards between January and March 2024 resulting in children buying illegal vapes.

The figures are released as MPs prepare to vote on Tuesday on the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which prevents anyone born after January 1 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

Health minister Andrew Gwynne said the NTS report shows “just how many illegal and harmful vapes are on our streets, putting consumers and children at risk”.

He added: “To further crack down on illicit trade of tobacco products and vapes, we are investing an extra £10 million to keep these harmful products out of the hands of kids.

“The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will strengthen enforcement activity, allowing trading standards to take swifter action to enforce the law, including on non-compliant products, and closing loopholes.”

The legislation includes a total ban on vape advertising and sponsorship, including displays seen by children and young people such as on buses, in cinemas and in shop windows, bringing them in line with current tobacco restrictions.

“The protection of communities, public health and the safeguarding of honest businesses who are struggling to compete with the flood of illegal products lies at the heart of what trading standards does,” said NTS chairman Lord Bichard.

“Trading standards has seized nearly 1.2 million illegal vapes and more than £26 million worth of illicit tobacco so far.

“But the reality is further action is necessary to remove more illegal, and in many cases dangerous, products from sale.”

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill also includes powers to introduce a licensing scheme for retailers to sell tobacco, vape and nicotine products in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

On-the-spot fines of £200 are included for any shopkeepers found to be selling to anyone under age.

Disposable vapes will be banned from June 2025 under separate environmental legislation, while the sale of vapes in vending machines and their free distribution will be stopped.