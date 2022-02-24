Andrew Marr says new radio show will ruffle feathers

Andrew Marr has warned anyone looking for “bland, safe, wearily predictable journalism” to avoid tuning into his brand new LBC radio show, Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Global, which operates LBC, have confirmed that Marr’s new show will launch on March 7 and air Monday to Thursday at 6pm.

Marr, 62, left the BBC in November last year after 21 years at the broadcaster, where he was formerly the political editor before going to host Sunday morning politics programme The Andrew Marr Show.

Speaking about the launch of his new show, Marr said: “I’ve always thought journalism is about breaking stories, ruffling feathers and having some fun on the way. My new LBC show, Tonight with Andrew Marr is perfectly timed at 6pm, the end of busy political days, and stuffed with great guests, and will do just that.

“Anyone wanting bland, safe, wearily predictable journalism is strongly advised to look elsewhere.”

The new weekday show will see Marr become the newest member of LBC’s line-up, which includes Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Eddie Mair, Shelagh Fogarty, Iain Dale, Tom Swarbrick, David Lammy, Camilla Tominey and Matt Frei.

Tom Cheal, Managing Editor of LBC, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Andrew to our brilliant line-up of presenters. Now with the freedom to share his views and broadcast in his own voice, Tonight with Andrew Marr will be packed with sharp opinion, insightful commentary and agenda-setting interviews, all delivered in Andrew’s fast-paced, vivid style. At a time when LBC is celebrating record audiences, it promises to become another unmissable moment in our schedule.”

LBC has appointed Rob Burley as Executive Editor for the new programme. Burley was previously Editor of BBC’s Live Political programmes – including The Andrew Marr Show.

Also joining the new team is Matt Harris, who returns to LBC from Newsnight as Programme Editor.

Tonight with Andrew Marr, will air Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 7pm, on LBC and will also be televised live on Global Player.