Channel 4 recommissions The Andrew Neil Show for second series

Sunday night politics programme The Andrew Neil Show has been recommissioned for a second series by Channel 4.

The show, hosted by journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil, launched as a 10-part series in May, airing weekly at 6pm.

The half-hour programme, produced by ITN Productions and Channel 4 News, will return for a second series which is due to start in the autumn.

The Andrew Neil Show first launched in May on Channel 4 (Channel 4/PA) (PA Media)

The series hosted by the veteran broadcaster “promises more discussion and debate with frontline politicians, newsmakers and the country’s best-informed political journalists”, according to Channel 4.

Neil’s career as a political presenter and interviewer has spanned three decades, and he is the chairman and editor-in-chief of Press Holdings Media Group, publishers of The Spectator and other related titles.

He stepped down as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on GB News last year.

Neil is a former Sunday Times editor and was one of the BBC’s top political broadcasters for many years, presenting This Week, Daily Politics and BBC One’s Sunday Politics.

During his career Neil has interviewed world leaders including Kofi Annan, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Tony Blair, Margaret Thatcher and Boris Johnson.

On the news that The Andrew Neil Show has been recommissioned, Neil said: “I’m delighted the show has been recommissioned.

“It’s a fascinating time in UK and world politics and we try each week to cut through the noise to give people insightful interviews and analysis they can’t get elsewhere.

“I’m raring to go.”

Neil has interviewed an array of political leaders over the course of his career (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA) (PA Media)

Head of news and current affairs at Channel 4, Louisa Compton, added: “We are delighted to have Andrew Neil at Channel 4 and pleased this relationship will continue.

“The show has covered some huge national news stories and offers viewers clear explanation and insightful and challenging interviews.

“British Politics has never been more captivating and in times like this there’s a real need for a political programme that holds those in authority to account.

“It’s another example of our huge commitment to public service journalism and current affairs at Channel 4.”