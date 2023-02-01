Police investigating ‘grossly offensive’ messages to Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are investigating “abusive and grossly offensive” messages sent to Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones, who said they followed her speaking out against the divisive online influencer Andrew Tate.

Ms Davies-Jones told the Commons on Tuesday she has been “bombarded” with messages containing death and rape threats after she made comments critical of Mr Tate, who has a large social media following.

A South Wales Police officer said the force was “investigating the origins of abusive and grossly offensive social media messages and emails aimed at a local MP”.

Earlier this month, at a session of Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms Davies-Jones raised concerns over the impact of Mr Tate’s content on schoolboys.

She said: “Teachers are now having to develop their own resources to re-educate boys who are being brainwashed online by his deeply toxic messaging.”

My own inbox and my office have been bombarded with death threats, rape threats Alex Davies-Jones, MP

On Tuesday she told the Commons “my own inbox and my office have been bombarded with death threats, rape threats”, which she said occurred “after I have spoken out about the horrendous abuse and behaviour of Andrew Tate online”.

Local policing Inspector Leigh Parfitt, of South Wales Police, said: “We are investigating the origins of abusive and grossly offensive social media messages and emails aimed at a local MP.

“Keeping people safe and confident in their homes and communities is a key priority for us and we take all reports of online abuse and malicious communications extremely seriously.

“Before sending any form of communication, members of the public are advised to consider whether their post, text message, letter or phone call could be breaking the law.”

Mr Tate, 36, a former kickboxing world champion, amassed millions of followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok for his controversial content, before his arrest in Romania, where he is being detained.

He is facing allegations of human trafficking and being part of an organised crime gang, allegations he denies.