Police officer suspended after footage sparks protest

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A police officer has been suspended after a video which appeared to show a man being kicked as he lay on the floor sparked a protest.

Crowds gathered outside Rochdale Police Station late on Wednesday night after footage shared on social media appeared to show a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer kick and stamp on the head of a man who was lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.

The video, said to have been filmed at Manchester Airport’s terminal two on Tuesday, also appeared to show the officer strike a second man.

The protest followed an incident at Manchester Airport (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Archive )

Police said three of their officers had been assaulted, including a female Pc who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has called for “calm” following the incident and was due to meet Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss the footage.

In a statement on Thursday morning, a force spokesman said: “Following a thorough review of further information that has become available in relation to an incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police has suspended a police officer from all duties.

“A referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for a full independent investigation.

“We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place.”

Asked about the video, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “I’ve seen it myself. I understand that concern.

“There has now been the suspension of one police officer this morning and the Home Secretary is meeting the Mayor of (Greater Manchester) to discuss this as we speak now.”

The force had initially said on Wednesday the video was being “assessed” by its professional standards department, later saying an officer had been removed from operational duties.

The video footage... is truly shocking and disturbing. Like many who have seen this clip, I am extremely concerned Paul Waugh, Rochdale MP

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates promised a “thorough and robust” independent investigation.

She said: “We appreciate the footage which was shared on social media has attracted widespread shock and concern.

“It is vitally important we investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

She said body-worn video and CCTV footage had been secured and the watchdog would be working to provide answers “as quickly as we can”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester on Thursday morning, Mr Burnham said full footage of the incident showed a “fast-moving and complicated” situation with “issues for both sides”, but said it was “right” that the officer had been suspended.

He added: “I would ask for calm because what I can assure people is that the right and proper steps have been taken in the right way.”

He urged people not to use the situation for “political purposes”.

He added: “There is understandable feeling and anger in the communities when people see the incident, of course, I guess everyone understands that and there’s a reaction but when people seek to exploit that then I don’t think that is at all in the public interest, it’s not right.”

We... will continue to engage with communities and elected members to maintain strong partnership links and understand local views Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry

Police said the protest on Wednesday night, which was reported to have been attended by an estimated 200 people, some chanting “GMP shame on you”, concluded “without incident”.

Rochdale MP Paul Waugh said he is meeting with the family involved on Thursday.

He said: “The video footage of a Greater Manchester Police officer kicking and stamping on a man in Manchester Airport is truly shocking and disturbing.

“Like many who have seen this clip, I am extremely concerned. I have had it confirmed that the man arrested is a Rochdale resident and I hope to meet the family as soon as possible.

“I have expressed my concerns directly to the assistant chief constable and have been in touch with Kate Green, deputy mayor for policing of Greater Manchester.”

On Thursday morning, Mr Waugh added: “The police have said that while trying to arrest a suspect, three of their officers were attacked.

“They said that one officer suffered a broken nose and all three needed hospital treatment.

“Our armed police face a very difficult job every day, and will themselves expect the highest standards of conduct from their officers in carrying out that vital duty to protect all of us.

“It’s important that both the investigation by the police and the investigation into the police conduct now gather the full facts.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, some protesters let off fireworks outside the police station and one told the crowd: “We’re no longer going to settle for this police brutality. We put our trust in the police and what do they do instead they inflict violence upon us when we surrender to them.”

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: “We understand the immense feeling of concern and worry that people feel about our response and fully respect their right to demonstrate their views peacefully.

“We have already referred our actions to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and will be in further discussions with them today.

“We have spent the evening listening to community feedback and will continue to engage with communities and elected members to maintain strong partnership links and understand local views.”

Describing the video as “truly shocking”, he said people were “rightly extremely concerned”.

The force has said officers at the airport were responding to reports of an altercation between members of the public.

Mr Chaudhry added: “During our response, three officers were assaulted.

“One female officer suffered a broken nose and the other officers were forced to the ground and suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.”

Two men were arrested on suspicion of assault, assault of an emergency worker, affray and obstructing police and two were held on suspicion of affray and assault of an emergency worker, he said.

Amar Minhas, from Leeds, told the BBC he was coming through arrivals at the airport when he saw police officers approach a man, in his early 20s, and pin him up against a wall, before a fight broke out.

He described the man “throwing punches, he was tasered, and fell to the floor”, adding “that’s when the policeman kicked him”.

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson posted on X: “I am aware of disturbing footage from an incident at Manchester Airport this afternoon and understand the public concern it has prompted.

“I have asked for a full update from Greater Manchester Police.”

The leader of Manchester City Council, Councillor Bev Craig, has written to the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police to express the council’s “profound concern” about the airport incident.

We share that sense of shock and it is essential that GMP realise the strength of feeling and impact this incident has had, not just in the immediate term but also on future community relationships Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council

In a letter to Stephen Watson, she wrote: “Councillors have been inundated with messages from upset and distressed constituents who have seen footage of shocking and seemingly disproportionate force used by an officer during an arrest.

“We share that sense of shock and it is essential that GMP realise the strength of feeling and impact this incident has had, not just in the immediate term but also on future community relationships.

“We welcome the action taken to suspend the officer and the fact that GMP has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, but wish to reiterate that it is vital not only that this incident is robustly dealt with but also that GMP take steps to restore public trust.

“No one underestimates what a challenging job being a police officer is and officers must themselves expect to be safe from violence in conducting their duties, but it is a central tenet of our democracy that policing is by consent and anything which serves to undermine relations between our communities and the police erodes that principle and damages trust.”