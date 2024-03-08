Emma Caldwell murder case officers ‘will willingly work’ with inquiry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Officers involved in the investigation into the murder of Emma Caldwell “will willingly work” with the public inquiry into failings around the case, a body representing senior operational leaders has said.

The Association of Scottish Police Superintendents said it will work to “provide the answers that are needed”, after the inquiry was announced by Scotland’s Justice Secretary Angela Constance.

Miss Caldwell, 27, vanished from Glasgow on April 4, 2005 and was found dead in Limefield Woods, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 that year.

Last week, Iain Packer, 51, was convicted of murdering Miss Caldwell and a litany of crimes against 21 other women, and is believed to be Scotland’s worst sex offender.

He was interviewed by police the month after Miss Caldwell’s body was found, but only went on trial this year.

Packer has indicated he will appeal against his convictions and the 36-year sentence handed down at the High Court in Glasgow.

Police Scotland has already apologised to the family of Miss Caldwell and his other victims, saying they were “let down”.

Her mother Margaret Caldwell met with the Crown Office, Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell, First Minister Humza Yousaf and Ms Constance this week in a bid to secure an inquiry, after campaigning for justice for nearly 20 years for her youngest daughter, who had turned to sex work to fund a heroin addiction.

The Association of Scottish Police Superintendents said the inquiry should focus on all the authorities involved rather than just the police.

In a statement, it said: “The Association of Scottish Police Superintendents notes the Scottish Government’s decision to launch a public inquiry into the police action over the murder of Emma Caldwell. Our thoughts, as always, remain with Emma’s family and friends at this time.

“Police officers are the most scrutinised of public servants. Decisions taken at all levels can be looked at for years with the benefit of hindsight – that comes with the nature of the job and we all accept and appreciate this.

“Our colleagues who were involved in this investigation will willingly work with the inquiry to provide the answers that are needed.

“Whilst accountability comes with the role – even long after retirement – we also must remember that there needs to be fairness, balance and understanding when it comes to looking into decisions made many years ago under extreme pressure and with best intentions.

“This public inquiry should be about learning lessons for all involved across the criminal justice system, not just those working in policing, acknowledging the progress made and better practices now well established.

“We as a staff association will be supporting our members still serving and those now retired through the inquiry process, and we would hope that it can be concluded to the satisfaction of all concerned in an appropriate timescale.”

Mrs Caldwell rejected an apology from police, in a statement made through her lawyer outside the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Constance on Thursday confirmed a statutory public inquiry will take place – with consideration being given to whether a judge from outside of Scotland should be appointed to take the work forward.

She said: “It is time to apply fresh scrutiny to this case, to understand what went wrong, to ensure that lessons are learned for the future and to provide answers to all victims and survivors in this case.”

The initial investigation by Strathclyde Police, which ceased to exist when Police Scotland was created in 2013, involved a surveillance operation on a Turkish cafe which identified four suspects who were charged with murder in 2007. The charges were dropped due to issues with translation.

Caldwell family lawyer Aamer Anwar said it was estimated to have cost more than £4 million.

Packer gave multiple interviews to police between 2005 and 2007, including admitting using sex workers, visiting Limefield Woods and having had previous sexual relations with Miss Caldwell, with no action taken.

Following a Sunday Mail newspaper story which branded Packer “the forgotten suspect” in 2015, Police Scotland launched a re-investigation of the case after being instructed to do so by the Lord Advocate.