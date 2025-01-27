Thousands still without power after damage caused by Storm Eowyn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of Scots remain without power, days on from the disruption and damage brought by Storm Eowyn.

Scottish Power Energy Networks, which provides central and southern Scotland, said 2,964 homes are yet to be reconnected.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it was working on restoring power to 1,700 homes, mainly in Argyll and Bute.

More than 180,000 homes in Scotland were left without power following gusts of 100mph.

A rare amber warning was issued on Friday for Storm Eowyn prompting schools in the country to close.

ScotRail had also cancelled all of its services on Friday with issues persisting into Monday.

The rail provider said the storm had caused “extensive” damage and resulted in around 500 incidents across its network, including 120 trees falling onto tracks.

It said most of its services were reopened and operating as normal but urged travellers to check for cancellations or delays before travelling.

The Scottish Government’s Resilience Room met again on Monday afternoon.

Angela Constance, the Justice and Home Affairs Secretary, thanked those working to deal with the damage caused by the bad weather.

She said: “Three days after the worst of Storm Eowyn, we can see how the sheer scale of the damage continues to impact Scotland’s return to normal. I want to thank everyone who is playing their part, day and night, to get services back up and running.

“Utility companies are working as fast as possible, in often challenging weather conditions, and have reconnected over 280,000 properties.”

Ms Constance said power companies would be in touch with households to estimate the time their power will be restored, while support should be available for those in need.

She added: “While trunk roads and ferries are largely operating as normal, the railway continues to recover and Network Rail has experienced over 500 incidents.

“ScotRail were scheduled to operate 50% of services today but this has increased to around 73% over the course of today.

“We can however expect continued disruption on some lines to last until later this week, so I would ask passengers to be patient and check ScotRail and Network Rail information before they travel.

“A very small number of schools will be closed tomorrow and relevant councils will be in touch with parents and pupils where appropriate.”

I’m grateful to customers for their patience and understanding while we work to reconnect the last remaining homes Andy Smith, SSEN

Andy Smith, SSEN’s director of customer operations for the north of Scotland, said: “This storm has been the most destructive for parts of our network in many years, and rebuilding damaged overhead lines has been a huge task.

“While we’ve done this, we’ve done all we can to be there for our customers, whether it’s been at the end of the phone, or through the extensive welfare provision we’ve put in place in communities.

“I’m grateful to customers for their patience and understanding while we work to reconnect the last remaining homes, and I’d like to draw their attention to the hot food provision that’s in place, and the compensation they can apply for.”

Scottish Power’s distribution director, Aileen Rourke, said: “Our teams have been working in some of the worst conditions they’ve ever faced.

“We’ve seen teams having to walk miles to get to broken poles and damaged power lines due to the remote locations – and all of that takes time.

“We’ve got every resource working hard across the country to get those without power back on supply and will continue to work closely with the Scottish Government, local authorities and other services to support customers.”