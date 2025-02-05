Grenfell United claim bereaved ignored on decision to demolish tower

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bereaved families have been told Grenfell Tower is to be demolished but concerns have been raised over how many loved ones were spoken to before the decision was taken.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who is also Housing Secretary, met with relatives and survivors on Wednesday evening.

But Grenfell United, which represents some of the bereaved and survivors of the June 2017 fire, claimed the voices of many loved ones had been ignored.

They said they had repeatedly urged housing secretaries over the years to “consult the bereaved and survivors meaningfully before reaching a decision on the tower”.

In a statement on Wednesday night, they said: “Angela Rayner could not give a reason for her decision to demolish the tower.

“She refused to confirm how many bereaved and survivors had been spoken to in the recent, short four-week consultation.

“But judging from the room alone – the vast majority of whom were bereaved – no one supported her decision. But she claims her decision is based on our views.”

The Government has previously said there will be no changes to the west London site before the eighth anniversary of the disaster – which claimed 72 lives – in June.

It is expected official details will be set out regarding the tower’s future by the end of the week.

What is left of the tower has stood in place in the years since the fatal fire, with a covering on the building featuring a large green heart accompanied by the words “forever in our hearts”.

Ignoring the voices of bereaved on the future of our loved ones' gravesite is disgraceful and unforgivable Grenfell United

In a previous update, the Government said structural engineering advice remained unchanged “in that the building (or that part of it that was significantly damaged) should be carefully taken down”.

A spokesperson for Grenfell Next Of Kin, a separate group representing some bereaved families, said while the decision around the tower’s future was “obviously a very sensitive and difficult” one, families “understand the hard facts around safety.”

The spokesperson said Ms Rayner had “announced the decision that the tower will have to be carefully deconstructed”.

They added: “For the next of kin of the deceased, that building is a shrine and the death place of their immediate families, their brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, husbands, wives and children – but they understand the hard facts around safety.”

But Grenfell United said the meeting “showed just how upset bereaved and survivors are about not having their views heard or considered in this decision”.

They added: “Ignoring the voices of bereaved on the future of our loved ones’ gravesite is disgraceful and unforgivable”.

Views have varied on what should happen on the site, with some bereaved and survivors feeling the tower should remain in place until there are criminal prosecutions over the failings which led to the fire.

The final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, published in September, concluded the disaster was the result of “decades of failure” by government and the construction industry to act on the dangers of flammable materials on high-rise buildings.

The tower block was covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms who made and sold the cladding and insulation, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said.

He said the “simple truth” is that all the deaths were avoidable and that those who lived in the tower were “badly failed” by authorities “in most cases through incompetence but, in some cases, through dishonesty and greed”.

Police and prosecutors said, in May last year, that investigators would need until the end of 2025 to complete their inquiry, with final decisions on potential criminal charges by the end of 2026.

The near 10-year wait for justice has been described by families as “unbearable”.

Separately, the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has been consulting on plans for a permanent memorial in the area of the tower.

In a 2023 report, the commission set out a series of recommendations for a “sacred space”, designed to be a “peaceful place for remembering and reflecting”.

It said the space should include a garden, a monument and a dedicated space for the private expression of grief and mourning for the families who lost loved ones.

A shortlist of five potential design teams was announced last month, and a winning design team is set to be selected this summer.

The commission said it expects the memorial design to be sufficiently developed to enable a planning application to be submitted in late 2026.

A Government spokesperson said: “The priority for the Deputy Prime Minister is to meet with and write to the bereaved, survivors and the immediate community to let them know her decision on the future of the Grenfell Tower.

“This is a deeply personal matter for all those affected, and the Deputy Prime Minister is committed to keeping their voice at the heart of this.”