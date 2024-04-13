What the papers say – April 13

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police investigation into Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner features among a variety of stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mirror say Ms Rayner will step down as deputy leader if she is found to have committed a criminal offence.

The Times reports that there is pressure on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as police look into his deputy’s tax affairs.

The Daily Express leads with an article from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who said he will cut taxes and “bet on growth”.

The Independent splashes with words from the boss of the NHS, who has hit out at the “unacceptable” levels of abuse that doctors and nurses face.

British intelligence officers are being targeted in blackmail attempts by “Chinese spies”, the i weekend reports.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been urged to end the “cruel” prosecution of carers, according to the The Guardian.

The FT Weekend relays words from a former US Federal Reserve chairman who said the Bank of England’s forecasting model needs to change due to “significant shortcomings”.

The Sun says a “gang of squatters” have taken up home in Gordon Ramsey’s £13 million pub near Regent’s Park in London.

And the Daily Star focuses on naturalist Chris Packham who said Britain needs to learn to love Asian hornets.