In Pictures: Labour played safe on campaign trail as polls predict landslide win

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Sir Keir Starmer played it safe during the General Election campaign as Labour sought to avoid squandering a solid lead in the polls.
But despite predictions of a landslide win, Sir Keir warned supporters against taking the election result for granted, imploring them not to grow complacent and stressing that polls do not always “predict the future”.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of the highlights as Labour campaigned across the UK urging the public to “vote for change”.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.