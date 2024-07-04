Jump to content

In Pictures: Labour played safe on campaign trail as polls predict landslide win

A look back at Labour’s General Election campaign highlights as Sir Keir Starmer’s party urged the public to ‘vote for change’.

Pa
Thursday 04 July 2024 13:01
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Caledonian Gladiators Stadium in East Kilbride, on the last day of General Election campaigning (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Caledonian Gladiators Stadium in East Kilbride, on the last day of General Election campaigning (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer played it safe during the General Election campaign as Labour sought to avoid squandering a solid lead in the polls.

But despite predictions of a landslide win, Sir Keir warned supporters against taking the election result for granted, imploring them not to grow complacent and stressing that polls do not always “predict the future”.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of the highlights as Labour campaigned across the UK urging the public to “vote for change”.

Labour had been calling for the Tories to fire the starting gun on an early election and Sir Keir, pictured here on a visit to Stafford, was thirsty for change (Jacob King/PA)
Labour had been calling for the Tories to fire the starting gun on an early election and Sir Keir, pictured here on a visit to Stafford, was thirsty for change (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)
All aboard! Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth briefed journalists on the Labour Party battle bus as it headed out on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
All aboard! Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth briefed journalists on the Labour Party battle bus as it headed out on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
The next day deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner looked gleeful as she helped usher in an easyJet plane and a potential new era for Labour during a visit to London Stansted airport (Joe Giddens/PA)
The next day deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner looked gleeful as she helped usher in an easyJet plane and a potential new era for Labour during a visit to London Stansted airport (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)
Sir Keir and First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething enjoyed a turn on Barry seafront after launching Labour's six steps for change in Wales in Abergavenny (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir and First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething enjoyed a turn on Barry seafront after launching Labour’s six steps for change in Wales in Abergavenny (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
Sir Keir and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson were photo-bombed as they met future voters during a visit to Nursery Hill Primary School, in Nuneaton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson were photo-bombed as they met future voters during a visit to Nursery Hill Primary School, in Nuneaton (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner were all smiles following the launch of the party's manifesto at Co-op HQ in Manchester… (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner were all smiles following the launch of the party’s manifesto at Co-op HQ in Manchester… (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
… despite a climate activist disrupting proceedings as they heckled Sir Keir during his speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
… despite a climate activist disrupting proceedings as they heckled Sir Keir during his speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA (PA Wire)
Sir Keir and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting met patients and staff at Bassetlaw Hospital to discuss Labour's plan to reduce NHS waiting lists if they get into power… (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting met patients and staff at Bassetlaw Hospital to discuss Labour’s plan to reduce NHS waiting lists if they get into power… (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
… before Sir Keir and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves donned orange hi-vis and hard hats during a visit to Eastern Docks in Southampton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
… before Sir Keir and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves donned orange hi-vis and hard hats during a visit to Eastern Docks in Southampton (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
The next day Sir Keir took to the airwaves for LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at Global Studios in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
The next day Sir Keir took to the airwaves for LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at Global Studios in London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
Sir Keir takes a selfie with chief operating officer Martin Linden and staff during a visit to Window Supply Company in Bathgate, West Lothian (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sir Keir takes a selfie with chief operating officer Martin Linden and staff during a visit to Window Supply Company in Bathgate, West Lothian (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband was pretty in pink (hi-vis) during a visit to a 'Zero Bills' home in Stafford (Jacob King/PA)
Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband was pretty in pink (hi-vis) during a visit to a ‘Zero Bills’ home in Stafford (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)
The Labour leader pottered around and had a laugh with Keith Brymer Jones during a visit to Duchess China in Longton, Stoke (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Labour leader pottered around and had a laugh with Keith Brymer Jones during a visit to Duchess China in Longton, Stoke (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
Sir Keir was on hand to dole out drinks during a visit to Hucknall Town FC in Nottinghamshire, as campaigning came to an end (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir was on hand to dole out drinks during a visit to Hucknall Town FC in Nottinghamshire, as campaigning came to an end (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
And that's a wrap! The leader looked optimistic as he addressed supporters at West Regwm Farm in Carmarthenshire on the final day of campaigning (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
And that’s a wrap! The leader looked optimistic as he addressed supporters at West Regwm Farm in Carmarthenshire on the final day of campaigning (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

