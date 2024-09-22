Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Officials deny reports Angela Rayner has hired personal photographer

The reports came as Labour grappled with a row about ministers accepting freebies.

David Lynch
Sunday 22 September 2024 23:37
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner speaking at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner speaking at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Labour officials have denied reports that Angela Rayner has hired a vanity photographer, as the party battles a row over donations and freebies for ministers.

The Daily Mail reported that the Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary has hired a photographer to record her work.

It claimed she was the first deputy prime minister to have hired such a member of staff.

But the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said the photographer had been hired to chronicle the work of the department, not just Ms Rayner.

“Many government departments employ official photographers to share the work of the department and ministers with the public,” the department said.

“This is a civil service role and will be part of MHCLG’s communications team.”

The junior civil servant employed in the role is understood to be paid within the grade 7 band, which has a minimum salary of £57,000 a year.

Ms Rayner was not involved in the recruitment process for the photographer, the PA news agency understands.

Reports of the hire came as Labour faced questions about gifts accepted by its senior team.

The Deputy Prime Minister said she understood why people were “frustrated” and “angry” that figures including Sir Keir Starmer had received thousands of pounds in gifts.

But she added these had been “a feature of our politics for a very long time”, arguing that donations were necessary because of the expense of running for office, and stressing the importance of transparency.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in