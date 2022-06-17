Starmer and Rayner return ‘beergate’ questionnaires

Durham Constabulary are investigating whether the Labour leader and deputy leader broke lockdown regulations.

Gavin Cordon
Friday 17 June 2022 18:34
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner have returned questionnaires to police investigating whether they broke lockdown regulations, a party spokesman has said.

Durham Constabulary are looking into whether the rules were violated after Sir Keir was caught on camera drinking a beer in an MP’s office after a day of campaigning for the local elections in Durham in April 2021.

Both the Labour leader and Ms Rayner have said they have said they will stand down if they are issued with fixed-penalty notices.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Aaron Chown/PA)
At the time of the gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open, but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

But Labour has argued that food was consumed between work events, meaning it was within the rules.

Last month, Durham Constabulary announced they had reversed an earlier decision that no offence had been committed, after receiving “significant new information”.

