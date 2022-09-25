Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Holly and Phil abuse ‘really damaging’ warns deputy Labour leader

Angela Rayner said she was worried about the scale of the attacks aimed against This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

David Hughes
Sunday 25 September 2022 15:37
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
(PA Archive)

Angela Rayner has expressed concern about the online abuse aimed at This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The pair have been targeted on social media over claims they jumped the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall earlier this month.

Deputy Labour leader Ms Rayner, who has been subjected to horrific online abuse including death threats herself, said she was worried about the targeting of the TV stars.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

“It hurts when people think that they can call you thick and all of those things,” Ms Rayner said, reflecting on the abuse she has suffered.

Recommended

“I’ve seen it with what was happening with Philip Schofield and Holly just recently.

“I’ve been worried about them because even though they are celebrities… they are human beings and I just think ‘wow’.

“The way in which the online attack on them, as a human being to have that, I just think is really damaging.”

At a fringe event at the Labour Party conference Ms Rayner said the scale of online abuse meant it was important for Parliament to legislate.

Her message to social media firms was “it’s your gaff, sort it out, you have responsibility to do that” but self-regulation had so far failed.

“They’ve tried to self-regulate, they’ve tried to say ‘we’ll look after you’. They haven’t, they’ve not been able to do it and now it’s time for us to legislate.”

Recommended

Schofield and Willoughby attended the lying in state to film a segment for their ITV morning show without taking part in the public queue.

The pair acknowledged the backlash but stressed they had “respected” the rules set for the media.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in