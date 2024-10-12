What the papers say – October 12

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Labour’s latest headache features on Saturday’s front pages alongside other headlines concerning health, music, technology and sport.

The Times reports that Labour’s investment summit – due to start on Monday – is in “chaos” after Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner offended bosses at P&O Ferries, which the paper says is considering pulling £1 billion worth of infrastructure investments in London.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, boss of logistics company DP World, has also pulled out of the summit with the paper calling the snub an “embarrassing blow” for Labour.

The Guardian leads on the Prime Minister’s pledge to invest billions in transport, schools and hospitals in the Government’s first budget as he insists he will not be deterred by “side winds” after 100 days in office.

The Sun focuses on a security breach at Aston Villa after a social media prankster managed to bug the team rooms of visitors Manchester United.

i weekend reports that UK ambulance services have been the target of Russian hackers, with intelligence sources telling the paper those behind the digital siege have links to the Kremlin.

The Daily Express leads on a teenager who argues she does not deserve to have her future wrecked by a criminal record from disorder at an anti-asylum seeker hotel riot in the summer.

The Daily Mirror carries a stunning headline for music lovers as Sir Elton John says: “I don’t know how much time I have left.”

The Financial Times splashes on Wall Street with stocks on the rise after the major American banks rallied together on Friday after a period of reassuring profits.

The Daily Mail leads on the King’s message to Australia, saying he would not block its way to becoming a republic.

And the Daily Star says the King was spotted piloting a UFO in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia in 1975.