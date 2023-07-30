Major search continues for person ‘swept into the water’ off Anglesey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A major search is continuing after a person was reportedly swept into the water from rocks in Anglesey, North Wales.

A spokeswoman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed the search was ongoing on Sunday morning.

HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the response after the incident at Trearddur Bay on Saturday.

A Coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats from Trearddur Bay are involved in the search.

Holyhead, Moelfre and Rhosneigr Coastguard Rescue Teams are also helping, as are North Wales Police and Wales Ambulance Service.

It comes after North Wales Police earlier said there was a “serious police incident currently ongoing at Ravens Point, Trearddur Bay”.

The force has urged members of the public to avoid the area.