Major search under way after person ‘swept into water off Anglesey’

HM Coastguard is coordinating the search effort.

Lucas Cumiskey
Saturday 29 July 2023 22:44
HM Coastguard is coordinating the response after the incident at Trearddur Bay (PA)
A major search is under way after a person was reportedly swept into the water from rocks in Anglesey, North Wales.

HM Coastguard is coordinating the response after the incident at Trearddur Bay on Saturday.

An HM Coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats from Trearddur Bay are involved in the search.

Holyhead, Moelfre and Rhosneigr coastguard rescue teams are also helping, as are North Wales Police and Wales Ambulance Service.

It comes after North Wales Police earlier said there was a “serious police incident currently ongoing at Ravens Point, Trearddur Bay”.

The force has urged members of the public to avoid the area.

