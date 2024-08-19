Scottish cabinet secretary apologises after meeting with Israeli diplomat

Support truly

Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary has apologised after holding a meeting with an Israeli diplomat which he said was “taken by many to represent a normalisation of relations” between the two countries.

Angus Robertson said his meeting with Israel’s deputy ambassador Daniela Grudsky two weeks ago should have been limited to the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the “appalling loss of life in the region”.

He apologised for those limits not having been enforced and said further meeting invitations would not be accepted.

Speaking about the meeting, earlier described as “necessary” by Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, Mr Robertson said: “My view was that given the Israeli UK deputy ambassador had requested a meeting it was an opportunity to express the Scottish Government’s clear and unwavering position on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and I did exactly that.

It would have been better to ensure that the meeting was strictly limited to the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the appalling loss of life in the region Angus Robertson

“No-one intended that this meeting be presented as legitimising the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza. The Scottish Government has been consistent in our unequivocal condemnation of the atrocities we have witnessed in Gaza.

“The reality, however, is that this meeting has been taken by many to represent a normalisation of relations between the Israeli and Scottish governments.

“As such, it is clear that it would have been better to ensure that the meeting was strictly limited to the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the appalling loss of life in the region. I apologise for the fact that this did not happen.

“Going forward, it is clear that, having now spoken direct to the Israeli government and making them aware of our position on an immediate ceasefire, it would not be appropriate to accept any invitation for a further meeting.

“This will remain our position until such time as real progress has been made towards peace, unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance is provided and Israel co-operates fully with its international obligations on the investigation of genocide and war crimes.

“The Scottish Government does not support any normalisation of its relations with the Israeli government during this period.”

I thought about it for a long time, and I would like to see Scotland, the UK, acting more as a peacemaker, rather than cheering on either side. But I put out that tweet because I do feel strongly SNP MSP John Mason

Mr Robertson faced a backlash over the meeting, including from members of the SNP.

SNP MSP John Mason, who backed the decision to hold the meeting, had the whip removed over comments he made about Gaza.

On Friday, Mr Mason posted a tweet saying: “If Israel wanted to commit genocide, they would have killed 10 times as many.”

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Monday, he said “I completely stand by the tweet”.

He told the BBC: “I thought about it for a long time, and I would like to see Scotland, the UK, acting more as a peacemaker, rather than cheering on either side.

“But I put out that tweet because I do feel strongly. Israel, and the Jews in this country as well, feel very much threatened and under pressure.

John Mason said he stood by his comment (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Israel is a tiny country surrounded by some very hostile states.”

The Glasgow Shettleston MSP said he had not expected to lose the whip but it had been necessary to do the “right thing”.

SNP public finance minister Ivan McKee told the broadcaster Mr Mason’s comments were “deeply offensive” and he should “educate himself”.

The SNP’s Dalkeith branch has reportedly submitted a motion of censure against Mr Robertson ahead of the party conference starting at the end of the month.

SNP MSP for Cunninghame South Ruth Maguire told The Herald: “I share in the anger, hurt, frustration and frankly embarrassment felt by many party members that a Scottish Government Cabinet secretary has allowed themselves to appear to legitimise a genocidal, apartheid regime who continue to commit war crimes.”

Last week, Mr Swinney said the meeting was “necessary” and that Mr Robertson had pressed Ms Grudsky on “the killing and suffering of innocent civilians”.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the meeting between Mr Robertson and the Israeli diplomat had not been discussed by the Scottish cabinet when it met on Monday.

She said: “The cabinet met this morning, it wasn’t discussed at cabinet this morning and the First Minister has made his view on this clear that the meeting had to go ahead, and it was an important opportunity for the Scottish Government to put our case in terms of our view about what has happened in terms of that ceasefire we require to see for the people of Palestine.

“Mr Robertson has spoken about his views about the meeting and the opportunity it presented him to put forward the Scottish Government’s very clear position in our support for the people of Palestine and our calls for an immediate ceasefire.”