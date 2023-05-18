Scottish minister accuses Cleverly of ‘zero common courtesy’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Scottish Government minister has criticised Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, furthering a spat over the country’s diplomatic missions.

Mr Cleverly wrote to UK officials last month, urging them to take a “strengthened approach” to visits from devolved ministers abroad and to ensure Westminster representatives attend any meetings with foreign governments.

The move angered Scottish External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson, prompting a scathing letter in which he accused Mr Cleverly of making “misleading” statements and calling for the guidance to be withdrawn.

The row escalated on Thursday, with Mr Robertson claiming he has not received a reply.

He said on Twitter: “I wrote to the Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly more than 2 weeks ago asking him to withdraw his guidance to UK missions abroad to obstruct Scotland’s international work.

“I have yet to receive a reply.

“Zero common courtesy. Typical disrespect for Scotland.”

Responding to Mr Robertson’s letter in the House of Commons, Mr Cleverly – accused of implementing “draconian” rules on foreign visits by SNP MPs – said: “The competences of the Scottish Government and the reserved position of the UK Government are clear. They are absolutely clear.

“I would say to him and the House that Scotland has an excellent advocate overseas: it’s me.”