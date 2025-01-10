In Pictures: Animals brave the snow and ice as cold snap continues
Deer, birds and dogs were among the animals snapped by photographers during Friday’s cold weather.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
With Friday night expected to be the chilliest of the latest cold snap to grip the UK, photographers from the PA news agency have taken a look at how animals are coping in the snow and freezing weather.