Animals at London Zoo get into Halloween spirit playing with carved pumpkins

Animals at London Zoo have gotten into the Halloween spirit seeing carved pumpkins for the first time.

Among the animals with their own pumpkin patches were seven-month-old endangered Asiatic lion cubs Mali, Syanii and Shanti who were born in March to parents Arya and Bhanu.

The lion cubs had their first taste of pumpkin spice as they sniffed and played with the vegetables which were dusted with ground clove and ginger to create an autumnal scent.

It is also their first time seeing pumpkins, which zoo operations manager, Daniel Simmonds, described as “exciting”.

He said: “The Halloween pumpkins add variety to the homes of our lions and meerkats and encourage their exploratory instincts.

“For our lion cubs Mali, Syanii and Shanti, it’s their first time seeing pumpkins, so it was exciting to see what they made of them and the fun they had rolling them around.”

The conservation zoo also treated its resident meerkats to a seasonal treat fit for Halloween.

The aptly named meerkat Dracula joined his friends Penelope and Frank as they shared mealworm-filled pumpkins etched with creepy carvings.

The pumpkins were introduced as part of the zoo’s Boo at the Zoo event catered for children and families who are enjoying their half-term break.

“Families have been flocking to London Zoo for our Boo at the Zoo half-term celebrations, enjoying pumpkin carving workshops, toasted marshmallows and popcorn, and our zookeepers want to make sure the animals don’t miss out on the fun,” Mr Simmonds said.

Other activities open for children and families include an Extinction Graveyard activity highlighting the zoo’s conservation efforts, trick-or-treat featuring toasted marshmallows and face painting.

The Boo at the Zoo event runs throughout the October half-term and ends on Sunday.